A DRUG dealer was caught with a haul of cannabis after warning drivers of nearby police officers.

Darren Jones, 43, of Colchester, passed a traffic operation being run by the Colchester Community Policing Team in Cowdray Avenue in June 2020.

While driving along the road he subsequently flashed his headlights at oncoming travellers, presumably signalling at them to watch their speed.

An unmarked police car, however, was situated nearby, so after unknowingly drawing attention to himself Jones was pulled over by officers.

After conducting a search of his vehicle, Jones was found with several large bags of cannabis in his possession and nearly £2,000 in cash.

Officers subsequently conducted a search of his home where they uncovered a large food delivery bag full of cannabis, bringing the total value of Jones’ stash to one worth £12,000.

Following an investigation into the two discoveries, it was confirmed he had been drug dealing at the time of making himself known to the force.

At Ipswich Crown Court, Jones was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment for possession with intent to supply cannabis.

He was also given 14 months behind bars for being concerned in the supply of cannabis, but both sentences will run concurrently.

The news of Jones’ sentencing comes just days after Essex Police continued their no-nonsense crackdown on drugs in Colchester.

Earlier this week, officers conducted several raids as part of an operation to tackle violent incidents arising as a result of illegal substances.

Speaking previously, Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford said: “Drugs are not welcome in our towns and cities in Essex.

“We make no apology for pursuing those who we believe are intent on supplying them.

“Drugs destroy communities and lead to violence - we will not tolerate it.”