A MYSTERY Essex woman has decided to pay off her mortgage after scooping more than £100,000 in National Lottery winnings.
The lucky EuroMillions winner, known only as Mrs L, has received a total of £101,781.50 after matching five main numbers and one Lucky Star number.
She netted the windfall after using the National Lottery’s mobile phone application and has become one of more than eight million players that win every week.
Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or, like this particular Essex winner, release some details through partial publicity.
Andy Carter, Camelot’s senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, has since congratulated Mrs L, who plans to now use her winnings to pay off her mortgage.
He said: “What brilliant news for Mrs. L who can look forward to paying off her mortgage with her windfall.
“We hope lots of amazing memories can be enjoyed in her home.
“We’re encouraging everyone to check their tickets online or on the app. Playing online means your ticket is checked and you get a notification if you win a prize.
“You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.