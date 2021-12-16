A DETERMINED woman who is desperately searching for a kidney donor says she does not want her children to grow up without a mum.

Jessica Millar, 37, lives in Colchester with her son, Orlando, 10, and her two daughters, Amber, 8, and Scarlett, 6 – all of whom are her pride and joy.

Since being a child Jessica has lived with a chronic illness called polycystic kidney disease, but only started encountering problems due to her condition last year.

Her kidneys have been on the decline ever since and are now functioning at seven per cent capacity, meaning she now has to have dialysis every day in order to stay alive.

“It all happened so quickly and I didn’t even have time to process it, everything is just thrown at you and you’re told there is no cure until a kidney is found,” add Jessica.

“I now do my dialysis at home every night for eight hours and it is the hardest thing I’ve ever done - it’s uncomfortable and leaves me exhausted and weak the next day.

“The dialysis is keeping me alive but I’m not living and I really feel like my life is on hold right now.”

Jessica, who used to regularly go to the gym, is now in need of a kidney transplant, but due to her condition being a genetic disease, her family are ruled out.

She is therefore desperately on the hunt for a suitable kidney donor, but if one cannot be found she could have to wait three years for a deceased person’s organ instead.

Jessica said: “You can’t live on dialysis forever but I don’t want to be just another statistic of someone that has passed away while waiting for a kidney.

“I don’t want my kids to grow up without a mum, that is my greatest fear, but I try and show them you can still have a good life with a chronic disease but it is hard.

“I don’t want them to look back on their childhood and all they remember is their mum was always ill and hooked up to a machine.”

Jessica's blood type is B-positive, meaning she can receive a kidney – or “the gift of life” - from anyone who has blood type B or O.

She needs a transplant as a result of a clusters of cysts developing primarily within her kidneys rendering them unable to fully operate.

Although most people have two kidneys, you only need one functioning kidney to live an active, healthy life.

Anyone who believes they may be a match for Jessica and would like to help her by donating their kidney is asked to make themselves known as soon as possible.

“A transplant would help me live again and get my life back,” added Jessica.

“I know the chances of a stranger being a match are slim but knowing I have at least raised some awareness for kidney disease and organ donation is enough for me.

“I’m not the only person with this heart-breaking illness - even if I’m not a match there’s a kidney swap program which could help someone else.

If you believe you can help Jessica contact the donor team at Addenbrooke’s Hospital by calling 01223 596177 or 01223 586979.

Alternatively you can send an email to add-tr.cambridgelivingkidneydonor@nhs.net