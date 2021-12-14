Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal House who are looking for a forever home.
There are some animals from the Essex South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South West branch or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.
You can also donate to these charities to help them carry out rescue work via the same websites.
Midnight Star
Gender – Male
Age – 13 years old
Breed – Domestic shorthair crossbreed
Colour – Black
Midnight Star is described as a typical cat who will need an outdoor space to access as and when he pleases and a warm lap to sit on.
He would prefer to be the only cat in the home, as well as be in an adult-only household.
Overall, he is very independent so will most likely do his own thing.
If you want to adopt Midnight Star you can view his full profile here.
Eggnog and Gingerbread
Gender - Male
Age – 10 years old (approx.)
Breed – Domestic shorthair crossbreed
Colour – Black & White and Ginger
Eggnog and Gingerbread are brothers who came into the care of the RSPCA as their owner sadly passed away.
They are well socialised and very friendly so they could be rehomed in a house with children.
Additionally, they may be able to live with another cat, but not a dog.
If you want to adopt Eggnog and Gingerbread you can view their full profile here.
Pudding
Gender – Female
Age – 10 years old
Breed – Domestic shorthair crossbreed
Colour – Tortoiseshell
Pudding is a very friendly cat, who has a beautiful coat of medium/long length which may require grooming.
Her favourite place to lie is the heated floor in the cattery, so she will love a warm, cosy home.
If you want to adopt Pudding you can view her full profile here.
Hercules
Gender – Male
Age – One year old
Breed – Shar-Pei crossbreed
Colour – Tan
Hercules is a young dog who will need some advanced training as he is under socialised.
As a result he will need some very experienced owners in an adult-only home with no other dogs.
If you want to adopt Hercules you can view his full profile here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.