The period after Christmas and the build-up to the New Year could be seen as an opportunity to do some chores and get rid of a number of waste items.
That's where Household Waste Recycling Centres step in to help indivduals be rid of items in a sustainable manner.
If you're looking to recycle your Christmas tree or other garden waste, glass, mattresses, paint, pesticide and a whole host of other items, these are places to go.
Chelmsford has a recycling centre located on Drovers Road and these are its opening times for the period after Christmas up until the New Year.
What are the Christmas and New Year opening times for Colchester Recycling Centre?
Monday December 27: 9am to 4pm
Tuesday December 28: 9am to 4pm
Wednesday December 29: 9am to 4pm
Thursday December 30: 9am to 4pm
Friday December 31: 9am to 1pm
Saturday January 1: Closed
What can you get rid of at Recycling Centres?
This is a list of some of the items, which is not exhaustive.
- Glass
- Garden waste
- Mobile phones
- Furniture
- Batteries
- Paint
- Cooking Oil
- Paper
- Scrap metal
- Ceramics
- Rubble
- Textiles & shoes
- Fluorescent tubes
- Large domestic appliances (e.g. fridges, freezers, washing machines)
- Small electric appliances (e.g. microwaves, toasters, irons, kettles)
- TVs and monitors
- Wood
- Plasterboard
- Mattresses
- Printer cartridges
