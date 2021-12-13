A HOSPITAL boss has urged the public to “be patient” as the NHS responds to the Prime Minister’s action plan to increase vaccination capacity.

Nick Hulme, chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust, says his team are working flat-out to deliver coronavirus vaccine boosters to residents.

The health organisation, which runs Colchester Hospital, is currently in the process of demand for soared resulting in the NHS website crashing.

He said: “[We are] working with an incredible team nationally to build capacity to respond to the demand for vaccines and boosters.

“Please get yours when called, [but] be patient as it will take a few days to build the capacity.”

The health expert’s plea comes after Boris Johnson announced ambitious vaccine booster plans during a televised statement on Sunday night.

During the address he announced a goal of boosting majority of the population by the end of December and that all over 18s could book their booster jabs from Wednesday.

He also said the country was facing an emergency battle with the new Omicron variant and therefore a third booster vaccine was essential.

"It is now clear two doses of vaccine are simply not enough to give the level of protection we all need,” added the Prime Minister.

“The good news is our scientists are confident with a third dose, a booster dose, we can all bring our level of protection back up."