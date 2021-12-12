POLICE are on the scene of a serious crash in Chelmsford.
Officers were called shortly before 1pm today to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Chelmer Road.
The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Chelmer Road is closed between the junction for Sandford Road and the roundabout leading to Beeleigh Link.
The road is likely to remain shut for several hours and drivers are advised to avoid the area.
Witnesses to the collision should call the force's Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, citing incident 597 of December 12.
