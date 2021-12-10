GREATER Anglia customers are being urged to check their journeys over the festive season due to revisions to the usual timetable.
Last trains which run between London and Essex on Christmas Eve will run earlier than normal, finishing by 10.30pm.
The last trains are due to leave Chelmsford:
- to London Liverpool Street, Stratford and Shenfield at 9.40pm
- to Braintree at 9.22pm
- to Clacton at 9.52pm
- to Colchester at 10.12pm
The last trains are due to leave Colchester:
- to Walton-on-the-Naze direct at 8.56pm
- to Walton-on-the-Naze via Thorpe-le-Soken at 9.16pm
- to London Liverpool Street at 9.30pm
- to Clacton at 10.16pm
The last trains from London Liverpool Street:
- for Colchester (calling at Witham, Chelmsford, Marks Tey and Kelvedon too) leaves at 9.38pm
- for Clacton leaves at 9.18pm
- for Southend Victoria leaves at 9.35pm
The last train to Colchester from Ipswich will leave at 9.28pm.
Customers should also check their travel over the holiday period as Network Rail will be carrying out improvement works across the network.
Rail replacement buses are also running between Shenfield and Colchester on December 27-28 due to bridge work in the Chelmsford area.
Across the whole of the Greater Anglia network, trains which are running on both days will operate a Sunday-style service as well as on January 1.
A Saturday-style service will operate on December 29-31.
For more information click here.
