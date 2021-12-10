TEN years ago today beloved brother and son Robin Freeman died at the tender age of just 24-years-old, after battling a rare form of testicular cancer.

The popular Wivenhoe man, whose parents are mum Lorna and dad Mark, had been diagnosed with the callous condition during the prime of his life earlier that year.

Despite undergoing chemotherapy and even receiving a stem cell transplant from his older brother Adam, the cancer had developed into inoperable leukaemia by October.

After being cared for by St Helena Hospice, Robin, a former Colchester Institute student, passionate footballer and avid drummer, tragically died on December 10.

“When Rob died it felt like time stopped, but in the blink of an eye ten years have passed,” said Robin’s other brother Toby.

“The things I remember most about Rob are his quick wit and cheeky smile, and his endless patience with me, his annoying younger brother.”

In the decade that has past since his untimely death, Robin’s family have launched their own germ cell cancer community and charity called The Robin Cancer Trust.

Founded in his memory after promising something good would be born from his tragedy, the organisation now raises awareness of testicular and ovarian cancers.

Since starting up in 2012 the charity, which aims to save lives, has reached 12 million people online and engaged with 175,000 men and women in the community.

Its members have also delivered life-saving educational talks to over 25,000 young adults in schools, colleges and businesses across the region.

Toby added: “This idea, we had around the family table; an idea that was born out of the hope that something good could come from losing Rob.

“When I think how far we have come since it makes me feel beyond humbled, immensely proud, and honestly, incredibly emotional.”

As well as wanting to counter their tragedy with something positive, the charity was launched in response to a lack of information regarding germ cell cancer.

His family have ignited that discussion, encouraging more people than they ever imagined to do the same with a view of preventing more lives from being lost.

Campaigner - Rob's brother Toby

“We always said that we wanted to create something that would outlast us all,” said Toby, of Colchester, who is the CEO of the trust.

“Rob will always be our inspiration and the driving force behind our passion and the foundation for the charity.

“But we have grown from a group of family and friends telling Rob’s story, into a community of people thousands strong all across the UK.

“With countless stories and experiences to push us forward, we can reach the next young person who needs us – that is Rob’s legacy.”

Despite all of their fantastic and live-saving work and campaigns, and ever-growing reach and support base, the charity’s future was thrown into doubt last year.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus, the organisation instantly found itself losing 95 per cent of its income, resulting in the most difficult two years in its history.

After channelling the very resilience and inspiring fight shown by Robin during his battle with cancer, the organisation thankfully managed to overcome its obstacles.

Toby said: “To not only survive, but to be thriving and growing the charity and our life-saving programmes, we are certainly in the mood for celebrating.

“We’ve got several fundraising events and challenges planned, a world record attempt, and an expansion of our cancer education and survivorship programmes.

“We will also be having a party on September 18 to mark the official ten year anniversary of The Robin Cancer Trust.

“We want to celebrate everything we’ve achieved in Rob’s name, all the people we’ve helped along the way, and all the people who have helped us.”

To find out more information about The Robin Cancer Trust visit therobincancertrust.org or head to facebook.com/TheRobinCancerTrust.