A man in his 50s was left seriously injured after being attack in a city street.
Police are appealing for witnesses after the man was assaulted in Chelmsford.
Officers were called to Kingston Crescent in Springfield at 7.50pm yesterday, to reports of an assault.
A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "Our enquiries are ongoing today, Friday 10 December, and a small stretch of Kingston Crescent remains closed at the junction with Sandford Road.
"Witnesses should call us on 101, quoting incident 1126 of December 9. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
