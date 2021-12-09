HUNDREDS of Gazette readers have said they do not support Boris Johnson’s new coronavirus restrictions - with some saying “the ship has already sailed”.

The Prime Minister announced his Plan B measures to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant which includes making the wearing of face masks in most indoor venues, such as theatres and cinemas, a legal requirement.

People attending certain sized venues will also now have to show proof of a jab following the introduction of Covid vaccine passports.

Mr Johnson has also reverted back to his “work from home if you can” message from Monday.

Although Mr Johnson said it is vital the rules are followed, 67 per cent of 482 Gazette readers said they do not support his plan.

Terry Scott said: “This Government can no longer ask or expect the public to follow rules when it comes to Covid-19 – I am afraid that ship has already sailed.”

Some readers also said they would not follow the new rules not least following Number 10’s ongoing Christmas party scandal.

Kelsey Barr said: “They have had enough control over our lives. Do they follow the rules? If they can’t, why should we.”

Members of Mr Johnson’s own party have also questioned the restrictions.

Clacton MP Giles Watling said: “I can accept some protections need to be in place whilst we investigate the Omicron variant because a slowing down of transmission is desirable.

“The option to work from home is a sensible measure, but as I have said previously, I cannot support vaccine passports and I will not be voting for them next week.

“We are going to have to live with coronavirus for the foreseeable future and with ingenuity and determination we can probably overcome it.

“And, like smallpox, once the world’s greatest killer, we can consign Covid-19 to history.”

Colchester Arts Centre is not required to enforce the use of vaccine passports due to its size but audience members will have to wear a mask while inside the setting and will be encouraged to take a test before visiting the site.

A spokeswoman for the art centre said: “We will be following Government guidelines to keep our audiences safe – it is our utmost priority.

“From Friday masks will need to be worn at all times other than if drinking whilst visiting us and we encourage customers to take a lateral flow test before attending.”

Bosses at the Mercury Theatre are also vowing to take precautions.

In addition to mandatory mask-wearing the venue is implementing enhanced cleaning regimes, hand sanitising stations and frequent testing.

It also now has a sophisticated air extraction system which removes air from the building and replaces it with fresh air from the outside.

A spokeswoman said: “Our audiences and visitors have been incredibly supportive and we appreciate their continued support in helping the show go on.”

Latest figures show the number of coronavirus cases in Colchester rose again by 182.

It means a total of 29,630 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the borough.

The rate of infection in Colchester now stands at 15,025 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 15,916.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Colchester.

In Tendring, the number of Covid cases in increased by 136 in the latest release of figures.

It means a total of 21,499 people had been confirmed as testing positive for the virus in Tendring and the rate of infection in the district now stands at 14,590 cases per 100,000 people.

There has been one Covid-related death in the past week in Tendring, a decrease on three the previous week.