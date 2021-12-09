Homebase has revealed major discounts on its artificial Christmas trees and across its decorations just in time for the big day.

Whether you're behind on your festive planning or you've been waiting around on a bargain, we've got you covered.

The home improvement retailer has dozens of deals for you to pick from and plenty of savings to be had.

Here are our top picks to help you deck your halls this festive season from Homebase.

Homebase logo. Credit: PA

Homebase Christmas 2021 deals

Homebase Artificial Christmas trees

Homebase is offering up to half price across its artificial tree range just in time for Christmas.

Artificial Christmas trees. Credit: Canva

You'll find amazing discounts no matter the size and colour from 7ft firs to adorable table-topping trees.

See the full artificial Christmas tree selection via the Homebase website.

7ft green Cashmere Christmas tree

With all the festive charm of a real tree, this artificial fir has none of the tiresome maintenance.

If you have got some space to spare, this 7ft tree will help bring your Christmas wonderland to life this year.

Pick yours up for £131 and save yourself £44.

3.5ft Christmas tree in barrel pot

If you're feeling festive this year but don't have the space to go all out, this 3.5ft tree might just do the trick.

Originally, this cute little fir was £60 but it's seen its price halved and it can be yours for only £30.

3ft Tinsel White Christmas Tree

If you're dreaming of a White Christmas then we've found just the thing.

This tinsel white tree also comes in dark blue and light pink meaning you can make a sparkly statement whatever your tastes are.

Add this snowy tree to your basket for £12.

Homebase Christmas lights

Christmas lights. Credit: Canva

The DIY retailer is also treating its customers to 25% off Christmas lights to help bring an extra sparkle to your celebrations.

1000 LED Warm White Christmas Tree Lights

Suitable for in and outdoors, these warm white LED Christmas lights will make it feel like Christmas has come early.

With a 20m lit length and eight various functions, these Christmas lights are perfect for stringing up on your tree or on the hedge in your garden.

Now with 25 percent off, you can deck your halls with these festive lights for just £37.50.

1500 LED Bright White Christmas Lights

If you want to make sure Santa sees your house from his sleigh, then make extra sure with these bright white Christmas lights.

The cluster lights have eight functions which include a pre-programmed timer with a sequence of 8 hours on, 16 hours off, over a 24-hour period.

They were £65 but they can now be yours for £48.50.

Homebase Christmas Decorations

Christmas wreath. Credit: Canva

There is still plenty of time to turn your home into a winter wonderland with amazing deals on everything from baubles and outdoor decorations to tree skirts and wreaths.

Pinecones Frosted Christmas Garland

This House Beautiful 210cm garland is a festive statement for your mantlepiece or a stunning feature on your kitchen table in the run-up to the big day.

It is now available for half price at just £12.50.

Round Christmas Wreath with Lights

This Floral Rattan 50cm wreath is just what you need to get you and your neighbours into the festive spirit.

Down from £30, you can pick it up for £15 now.

Hanging Christmas Tree Decorations

This 60-pack of Hanging Christmas Tree Decorations will give you everything you need to brighten up your tree this Christmas.

The shatterproof decorations are available in a variety of colours at Homebase from the traditional red and greens to blues and pinks.

All have 25 percent off and can be yours for £9 per pack.