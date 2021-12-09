Wine retailer, Majestic, has revealed its Ultimate Christmas Case containing new and exclusive wines that cannot be found in any other retailer.

Part of Majestic’s ‘Wine Club’, the 12-bottle case of wine can be purchased as a one-off this Christmas. This allows customers to try out the benefits of the ‘Wine Club’, without the need for a subscription.

The box contains a unique selection of wines, picked to complement all typed of festive foods.

It includes Champagne and Crémant that both pair perfectly with hors d’oeuvres, fresh whites to enjoy with a starter or fish course, and a selection of comforting reds ready for the Christmas day feast.

Rounding off the collection is a tawny port by one of the most revered producers in Portugal to act as a delicious after-dinner tipple.

The box is available for £159 including delivery.

Majestic ‘Ultimate Christmas Case’ (Majestic)

Each bottle in the ‘Ultimate Christmas Case’ is new and exclusive to Majestic.

Elizabeth Kelly, Master of Wine and Wine Buyer at Majestic, said “This is an incredibly special selection of highly exclusive wine.

"We’ve tapped into the impressive knowledge of our buyers and leveraged our treasured ties with fantastic producers from all over the world to bring you something that is fitting for both the occasion and the flavours of Christmas day.

"Each and every bottle that made the cut is something to be savoured.”

Each case comes with educational materials, video tastings and expert advice at an accessible level to help customers get the most out of their Christmas tipples.

Devaux ‘Leonce d’Albe Spécial Réserve’ Champagne (Majestic)

Majestic’s guarantee will replace any wine that doesn’t please a customer’s palette with something else or will refund the full amount.

Orders for the Christmas case can be placed now and must be done by December 23, 2021 for delivery before Christmas.

The line up within the 'Ultimate Christmas Case' includes:

1 x bottle of Devaux ‘Leonce d’Albe Spécial Réserve’ Champagne

2 x bottles of Veuve Amiot ‘Elisa’ Crémant de Loire

2 x bottles of Christina Ascheri Gavi di Gavi DOCG 2020

2 x bottles of Lapostolle Cuvée Alexandre Chardonnay 2019

2 x bottles of Aimé Arnoux Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2020

2 x bottles of Vivanco Armentia y Madrazo Rioja Gran Reserva

1 x bottle of Fonseca Tawny Port

You can purchase the ‘Ultimate Christmas Case’ on the Majestic website here.