LAST night during a Downing Street press conference Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out his plan to tackle the spread of the Omicron Covid variant.
During his address he announced the Government would make the wearing of face masks in most indoor venues, such as theatres and cinemas, a legal requirement.
The NHS Covid pass is also set to be made mandatory next weeks for nightclubs and venues where large crowds are expected to gather.
Boris Johnson also reverted back to his 'work from home if you can' message, which is likely to come into force from Monday.
Since the conference many people, including those within his own party, have condemned the restrictions, not least following allegations of a Christmas gathering taking place at Number 10 last December.
But what do you think? Please cast your vote in the poll below.
