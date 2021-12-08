Customers at a branch of Specsavers in Essex have been told to get a Covid test after three probably cases of the Omicron variant were identified.

Customers and visitors to the Chelmsford High Street branch should take a test due to several cases of COVID-19 identified as the B 1.1.529 Omicron variant.

Anyone who visited the store for an appointment, adjustment, to browse, or for any other reason between the dates of Sunday November 21 and Monday December 6 is advised to test as soon as possible.

To date three confirmed and three highly probable cases have been identified with a link to the branch and Essex County Council’s Public Health Team and the UK Health Security Agency are asking anyone who visited the store and:

Does not have COVID-19 symptoms to take a Lateral Flow Device (LFD) test to make sure they do not have the virus.

Has COVID-19 symptoms (new continuous cough, high temperature or loss of the sense of smell and taste) should immediately self-isolate and request a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

Lateral Flow Tests are free of charge. They can be ordered online and delivered to your home or picked up from locations across Essex.

Those who take an LFD test should take two tests a week for at least the next two weeks.

For those with symptoms, you can book a PCR test online or by calling 119.

While the risks of any individual being infected with Omicron due to a visit to Specsavers are low, it is essential we identify all cases to help reduce the spread.