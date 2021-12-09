WORKING from home where possible will return in England as of Monday, it has been confirmed.

Last night Boris Johnson also confirmed legal requirements to indoor and outdoor venues are also set to change.

From this Friday, the government will extend legal requirements to most indoor venues, including theatres and cinemas, for wearing face masks.

The NHS Covid pass is to be made mandatory in England in a week’s time for nightclubs and venues where large crowds gather, Boris Johnson has announced.

These are unseated indoor venues with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people, and any venue with more than 10,000 people.

Addressing the public, Mr Johnson said it was time to move to “Plan B” of the Government’s coronavirus strategy.

He said: “It has become increasingly clear that Omicron is growing much faster than the previous Delta variant and is spreading rapidly all around the world.”

While 568 cases had been confirmed in the UK “the true number is certain to be much higher”.

He added: “Most worryingly, there is evidence that the doubling time of Omicron could currently be between two and three days.”

Speaking about working from home he added: “Employers should use the rest of the week to discuss working arrangements with their employees, but from Monday you should work from home if you can.

“Go to work if you must, but work from home if you can.

“I know this will be hard for many people, but by reducing your contacts in the workplace, you will help slow transmission.”