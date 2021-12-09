Thousands of visitors flocked to various events throughout Colchester this year, despite Covid cancelling events until the spring.
Colchester Events said it managed to deliver 45 open air events in Castle Park between May and November, which attracted a total of 58,000 visitors.
Taking place in June, the Colchester Food and Drink Festival was the first major event of the year but the lifting of Covid restrictions in July saw numerous events swing into action.
Music of the Spheres, the medieval fair, and the Nearly Festival all took place in July, with 10,000 people enjoying the Smoke and Fire Festival the following month.
Colchester Amphora Trading Limited, of which Colchester Events a part, received a £90,000 award from the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund to help implement safe practises for indoor events at venues such as Charter Hall and the town hall.
Councillor Sue Lissimore, deputy leader of Colchester Council, said: “Our highest priority was always to provide safe and enjoyable events where people could stay local but still get together in outdoor spaces to enjoy cultural events once again.”
