Coronavirus-related hospital admissions have dropped at Mid and South Essex NHS Trust a year on from the start of the vaccine rollout.

NHS England figures show 342 people were admitted to hospital with Covid-19 or were diagnosed in hospital with coronavirus for the first time at the trust between November 1 and November 28 – the latest available data.

That was 23 per cent fewer than 447 in the same period in 2020, just before the vaccine rollout began and England was in its second full lockdown.

It is exactly a year since NHS patient Margaret Keenan became the first person in the world to receive an approved Covid-19 jab.

Since then, about 39 million people across England have received both doses – 81 per cent of those eligible – with more than 17 million having also received a booster jab – more than a third of all people aged 12 and over.

However, the Government is urging caution amid uncertainty over the impact that the newly discovered Omicron variant will have on the number of new coronavirus cases, as hospitals also deal with winter pressures.

More than 400 cases of the new variant have now been identified across the UK, but the Government cannot “say for certain” whether it will escape Covid vaccines, or how severe a disease it will cause.

Prof Mark Woolhouse, of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling, said coronavirus jabs have worked well so far.

He said: “Against the Delta variant, which is a different variant, the booster vaccinations have turned out to be very effective – well into the 90 per cent protection against infection, but also against disease and putting people in hospital.

“So even if the vaccines were slightly less effective against Omicron they would still be very good.”