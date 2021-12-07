A 19-year-old man who was seriously injured in a collision in Essex last month has sadly died.
Sonny Jasper Crane, from Hertford, was in a silver Renault Clio when it was involved in a single-vehicle collision in Horseshoe Hill, in Waltham Abbey, shortly before 8.30pm, on Sunday 7 November.
He sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision. Despite the best efforts of medics, Mr Crane has now died.
In a statement, Mr Crane’s family said: “Sonny Jasper Crane, only 19, was tragically involved in a road crash on 7 November.
“Sadly, Sonny passed away on 27 November, despite the best efforts of the fantastic staff at Royal London Hospital to save him.
“Our family requests to be left alone at this devastating time.”
Two other occupants of the vehicle continue to assist police with their enquiries relating to the investigation.
Detectives investigating the collision are also appealing for a witness who stopped at the scene, but left before her details could be obtained, to please come forward.
She was driving a small dark-coloured car and initially spoke to an officer at the scene.
A spokesman added: "She should contact us on 101 and cite incident 1414 of 7 November.
"You can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm."
