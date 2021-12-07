Police officers have arrested nearly 30 people on suspicion of drink driving just a week into its Christmas anti-drink drive campaign.

Last week Essex Police launched its campaign urging people not to drink before getting in their car over the festive season.

In each of the last four years’ anti-drink drive campaigns, the force has arrested more than 1,200 people on suspicion of drink driving.

Just a week into this year's campaign 29 people have been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Read more >> More than 200 drivers arrested for drink and drug drinking

A spokesman for the force said: "Last week we launched our Christmas anti-drink drive campaign to ask people not to drink before getting into their car and driving this festive period.

"But we have arrested 29 people on suspicion of drink driving since that date (December 1), 20 of those people in the first weekend.

"In addition, we have arrested 20 people in the same six-day period on suspicion of drug driving and a further nine people of failing to provide a specimen.

"Please, remember the safest thing for you to do so that you come home to your loved ones, is don’t drink and drive.

"This Christmas, make their present, your presence."

Officers are conducting additional patrols during December.

They have encouraged residents to be mindful that you could still be over the limit the following morning, please don’t take chances.

Head of Roads Policing, Adam Pipe, said: "Please, don’t tell my officers that you thought you were safe to drive.

“Instead, don’t drink and drive."