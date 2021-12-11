Uncertainty around Covid and travel restrictions have meant putting on hold plans for many people.
And if you've missed out on booking a winter trip this year, don't worry as there are plenty of options for the 2022/23 season.
Jet2 has announced five ski flights from Stansted Airport to the French, Swiss, Austrian and Italian Alps.
Services to Chambery, Geneva, Grenoble, Salzburg and Innsbruck return for Winter 22/23.
Customers will be able to take advantage of 10kg hand luggage and 22kg baggage and 22kg ski carriage.
The full programme is:
- Chambery – two weekly (Saturday and Sunday) services offering quick and easy access to world-famous ski resorts in France, including the Three Valleys. The popular ski areas of the Alpe d’Huez, Chamonix, La Plagne and Val d'Isère are easily accessible from Chambery, providing memorable skiing whether you are a beginner or an expert.
- Geneva – with up to seven weekly flights departing during key times, Geneva offers ski enthusiasts some of the very best ski resorts including Tignes, Flaine, Verbier, Zermatt and the Three Valleys.
- Salzburg – weekly Saturday services to Salzburg open up the best of the Austrian Alps and over 300 resorts including Kaprun, Mayrhofen and Obertauern to skiers.
- Grenoble – the host of the 1968 Winter Olympics, Grenoble offers the perfect gateway to the French Alps, with over 175 incredible ski resorts nearby including Morzine, Chamonix, Chamrousse, Les Deux Alpes, Alpe d’Huez and Avoriaz. Weekly Saturday services departing from London Stansted Airport in Winter 22/23.
- Innsbruck – skiers and snowboarders able to access the Tyrolean capital with weekly Sunday services. Innsbruck hosted the 1964 Winter Olympics and resorts such as Igls, Alpbach and St Anton am Arlberg make it a firm favourite with skiers and snow sports fans year in year out.
Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Customers have been telling us how much they want to book their place on the slopes for next winter, so we have responded to that demand by putting a brilliant ski programme on sale for Winter 22/23 from Stansted Airport.
"The five ski destinations available through Jet2.com give skiers and snowboarders access to some of the very best ski resorts in the world, never mind Europe.
"On top of that, we are giving snow sports fans a fantastic choice of flights, alongside the VIP customer service that sees us win award after award.”
