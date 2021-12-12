NEW data has revealed the how long the average person is expected to live throughout different areas of Essex.

The most recent figures (from the years 2018 - 2020) were released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The average life expectancy rates across the different parts of the county don't show a strong difference, but Chelmsford has a slightly higher figure for both males and females than surrounding areas.

Most were on or above the national average of 79 years for males and 82.9 years for females.

However Tendring, Southend and Thurrock were below for men and Tendring and Thurrock were below for women.

Chelmsford boasted the best life expectancy in the county at 81.3 years for men and 84.6 years for women.

Rochford was next with an average life expectancy of 81.1 for men and 84.2 for women.

Colchester's average life expectancy from birth for women is 83.6 years, while for men the age is dropped slightly to 80.3 years.

Pamela Cobb, Centre for Ageing and Demography, Office for National Statistics, said: "Life expectancy has increased in the UK over the last 40 years, albeit at a slower pace in the last decade.

“However, the coronavirus pandemic led to a greater number of deaths than normal in 2020. Consequently, in the latest estimates, we see virtually no improvement in life expectancy for females compared to 2015 to 2017 at 82.9 years, while for males life expectancy has fallen back to levels reported for 2012 to 2014, at 79 years.

"This is the first time we have seen a decline when comparing non-overlapping time periods since the series began in the early 1980s.

“These estimates rely on the assumption that current levels of mortality, which are unusually high, will continue for the rest of someone’s life.

"Once the coronavirus pandemic has ended and its consequences for future mortality are known, it is possible that life expectancy will return to an improving trend in the future.”