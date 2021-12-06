A Christmas enthusiast from Essex has adorned his house with around 30,000 festive lights and decorations to “put a smile on people’s faces”.

Paul Bibby, 56, is known on his street in Chelmsford for his incredible decorations and this is his 16th year – saying this year is the “biggest ever”.

Carer Paul spent three weeks in November stringing up 'around 30,000' bulbs on the front and sides of his semi-detached home.

The display also features several festive inflatable decorations including a giant Santa and a snowman, which Paul says are popular with kids in the area.

He says he aims to "put a smile on people's faces" after a tough couple of years.

He said: "It was hard work doing it all on my own - this year is definitely my biggest.

"People walk past and tell me they have never seen anything like it.

"Little children love to get pictures with the inflatable snowman - he seems to be the most popular."

Paul, who lives with Linda Cummings, 58, and son Aaron Bibby, 33, says since his grand switch-on on December 1, every evening he has to flick 98 individual switches to fully illuminate the display.

The festive gesture is to help raise money for Essex and Herts Air Ambulance - because he wants to "give back" to the life-saving service.

Earlier this year he also adorned every inch of his house with with England flags to show spirit for the team in the Euros - but says Christmas is his biggest gig and 2021 the biggest ever.

He said: "I do it because I want to put a smile back on people's faces.

"I just want to make people happy.

"I do it every year and people around here think I'm crazy - but I love doing it.

"I look forward to it every year.

"I'll carry on until I'm too old to get up the ladder!"