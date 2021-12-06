A Christmas enthusiast from Essex has adorned his house with around 30,000 festive lights and decorations to “put a smile on people’s faces”.
Paul Bibby, 56, is known on his street in Chelmsford for his incredible decorations and this is his 16th year – saying this year is the “biggest ever”.
Carer Paul spent three weeks in November stringing up 'around 30,000' bulbs on the front and sides of his semi-detached home.
The display also features several festive inflatable decorations including a giant Santa and a snowman, which Paul says are popular with kids in the area.
He says he aims to "put a smile on people's faces" after a tough couple of years.
He said: "It was hard work doing it all on my own - this year is definitely my biggest.
"People walk past and tell me they have never seen anything like it.
"Little children love to get pictures with the inflatable snowman - he seems to be the most popular."
Read moe >> Stacey Solomon gives glimpse of stunning Christmas display at her Essex home
Paul, who lives with Linda Cummings, 58, and son Aaron Bibby, 33, says since his grand switch-on on December 1, every evening he has to flick 98 individual switches to fully illuminate the display.
The festive gesture is to help raise money for Essex and Herts Air Ambulance - because he wants to "give back" to the life-saving service.
Earlier this year he also adorned every inch of his house with with England flags to show spirit for the team in the Euros - but says Christmas is his biggest gig and 2021 the biggest ever.
He said: "I do it because I want to put a smile back on people's faces.
"I just want to make people happy.
"I do it every year and people around here think I'm crazy - but I love doing it.
"I look forward to it every year.
"I'll carry on until I'm too old to get up the ladder!"
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment