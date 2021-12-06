A man from Essex has been jailed after being found guilty of committing a sexual assault against a 14-year-old girl who was doing work experience at his business.

Kim Lamplugh, 48, of Birchwood, Birchanger, was convicted at Hendon Magistrates’ Court sitting as Wood Green Crown Court on Tuesday October 5 of seven counts of sexual assault.

He was sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on last week to two years and seven months’ imprisonment, received a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and was ordered to sign the sex offenders register.

The court heard how in January 2019 the girl began work experience at the defendant’s business premises in Enfield.

During the two-week placement she was subjected to a number of sexual assaults which escalated in nature.

The victim courageously reported Lamplugh’s behaviour to police and an investigation was launched.

He was charged in June 2020 and released on conditional bail pending his trial.

Detective Constable Annette Corry from North Area CID the investigating officer said: “This was a predatory offence intentionally targeting a vulnerable young girl.

“I would like to praise the courage of the victim in coming forward and bravely providing evidence, re-living her ordeal which led to Lamplugh being convicted.

“I urge anyone who is the victim of a sexual offence to speak to us. We will listen to you in the strictest of confidence, we will investigate, and we will use our specialist skills and expertise to do our utmost to bring offenders to justice.

“If you believe that you have been the victim at the hands of Lamplugh then please come forward to police in confidence.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact North Area CID via 101, or by tweeting @MetCC quoting CAD3463/02DEC21.

