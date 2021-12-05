Owning your own business can be an immensely rewarding – if stressful – way of paying the bills.

Throughout Essex, there are plenty of small business owners looking to shut up shop, whilst plenty of others are looking to get their foot on the first rung of the ladder.

Here are the businesses on the market for those wanting to take the plunge and become their own boss.

Fork ‘Andles, Earls Colne

Taking its name from the famous Two Ronnies sketch, Fork ‘Andles is well placed on the High Street in the village of Earls Colne.

The DIY and hardware store is on sale for £150,000, having initially opened for business in 2009 and having grown steadily since.

As a postmaster for the Royal Mail, the business gets additional footfall through its provisions of parcel and letter delivery, banking, and exchanging currencies.

Z Collection, Leigh

Leigh-on-Sea’s independent ladies’ clothing designer is currently on the market for a price of £149,995.

The estate agent which is overseeing the sale of Z Collection, Hilton Smythe, believes that the business could well triple its turnover by introducing online sales, making an attractive prospect for those with digital know-how.

The business has been trading for 35 years specifically towards the over-45s range, with a customer base of 800 clients.

Clippers and Combs Dog Grooming, Holland on Sea

The local reputation of this niche enterprise is a strong one indeed, with the business having been run for 30 years.

The low running costs as well as the absence of business rates make this an attractive investment, with the business on sale for £59,999.

Estate agents believe that prospective owners could take the business to the next level by modernising its website and social media capabilities.

Patricia’s, South Woodham Ferrers

As the sole school uniform supplier to over ten schools in the area, Patricia’s is currently on sale for £49,999.

Its location for town centre shoppers is also a strong selling point, with the school uniform shop sitting in Trinity Square.

Its annual turnover sits at approximately £100k, with the enterprise also utilising a strong e-commerce website for its clients.

Colchester Bait and Tackle

This traditional fishing tackle shop on the eastern side of Colchester has been an established business in the area for over 25 years.

As only one of three fishing tackle shops in Colchester, it has managed to retain a strong customer base in the area.

The business is currently on sale for £34,950, with around £50,000 worth of merchandise currently in stock.

