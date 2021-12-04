WITH Christmas celebrations expected to go ahead this year, motorists driving in their festive party outfit have been warned over a potential £5,000 fine.

Its expected millions of Brits will be celebrating the festive season in style this year as searches for “Christmas outfit” have risen by 1,280 per cent over the past 12 weeks.

With this in mind, Motoring experts at National Tyres and Autocare have urged those taking to the roads to be wary of their costume in case it lands them in trouble with the law.

While not technically against the law, failing to wear the correct footwear while behind the wheel breaches Rule 97 of the Highway Code and could be classed as driving without due care and attention.

The Highway Code states: “You should ensure clothing and footwear do not prevent you using the controls in any manner.”

Footwear such as high heels or boots can limit the movement of your ankles; shoes with a thick platform sole can impact the use of pedals, especially your vehicle’s clutch.

Inflatable fancy dress costumes are popular - but trying to drive in one can seriously affect your visibility and your ability to handle your steering wheel, gear stick and other controls.

Failure to have proper control of your vehicle could lead to a maximum fine of £5,000 and/or a discretionary disqualification and nine points on your licence.

Michael Bourne, Group Marketing Director at National Tyres and Autocare says: “Driving in outfits that impact your driving ability could cause an accident.

"Any piece of clothing that impairs your vision or prevents you from using the car's controls, could lead to a £5K fine and potentially three points on your licence.”

Brits are also warned to take care in their outfit choice as costumes or anything which can be deemed distracting to other drivers - a Santa outfit for example - can be classed as "careless and inconsiderate driving" according to The Highway Code.

If an outfit is deemed as careless or inconsiderate, it could lead to an unlimited fine and/or a discretionary disqualification and 3 to 9 points on your licence.

Michael added: “We recommend making sure your outfit doesn’t impact your driving ability as well as others, and if it does, take your outfit to the venue and then get changed there.”