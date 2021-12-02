A MAN has been fined after using his mobile phone while driving.
Frantisek Mader, 55, of Albert Street, Harwich, was found using the device while driving a Honda CR-V at the junction of Garland Road and Station Road, Parkeston, on March 22.
Mader denied the charge, but was found guilty at Colchester Magistrates' Court last week.
He was fined £150, must pay £300 costs and had his driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.
