Police are trying to track a man they want to speak to after a disturbance in an Essex park.
Essex Police have issued the CCTV image of the man who they need to speak to in connection with a disturbance in Central Park, Chelmsford.
It was reported two people were assaulted by a man at Oktoberfest around 8pm on October 2.
The man was described as being white, around 6ft tall, in his early 20s and of a stocky build.
He had light coloured, shaved hair and was wearing a white long sleeved top and light-coloured jeans.
A police spokesman said: "If you recognise the man pictured, or have any information that may help our investigation, please contact us.
"You can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
"Please quote crime reference number 42/216739/21.
"You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
