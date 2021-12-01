Nine people from Essex have been fined for not wearing a face covering.

They appeared at magistrates' courts in London and Essex over the last six months for failing to wear a face covering without a reasonable excuse.

Their actions were contrary to regulations '3(1) and 6(1) and 6(4) of the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Wearing of Face Coverings in a Relevant Place) (England) Regulations 2020'.

These are the nine people who were fined:

Darie Constantinescu, 38, of The Greenstead, Basildon, was fined £1,760 for failing to wear a face covering in West Ham underground station on February 5.

At Colchester Magistrates’ Court in July he was handed the fine and ordered to pay a victim services charge of £176 and costs of £110.

Benedetta Kuku, 33, of Benyon Path, South Ockendon, was fined £660 for not wearing a face covering in a transport hub in Longbridge Road in London in November 2020.

At Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court in July she was fined and ordered to pay a £66 victim services charge and costs of £225.

Andy Katalay, 21, of Gascoigne Way, in Billericay, was fined £300 for not wearing a face covering in Westfield Shopping Centre on January 23.

At Westminster Magistrates’ Court in June they were fined and ordered to pay a victim services fund of £34 and costs of £110.

Martin Ward, 30, of Lorrimore Close, Billericay, was fined £660 for not wearing a face covering in a transport hub in London on March 21.

At Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court in July he was fined and ordered to pay a victim services fund of £66 and costs of £225.

Jodie Rice, 30, of Water Lane, Purfleet, was fined £660 for not wearing a face covering in a transport hub in Stratford on February 28.

At Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court in July she was fined and ordered to pay a victim services fund of £66 and costs of £225.

Natalia Telicka, 27, of Parkinson Drive, Chelmsford, was also fined £660 after being caught without a mask in a transport hub in Westminster in May this year.

The case was proved in her absence at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court in October. She was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 victim services charge and £225 costs.

George Thomas, 18, of Tamar Drive, Aveley, was caught in a transport hub in Canning Town in May without a face covering.

The case was proved in his absence at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court in October.

He was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 victim services charge and £225 costs.

Jacob Omolabi, 21, of Belmont Close, Wickford, was charged with entering a relevant place in England without wearing a face covering at Hackney Central station in London on May 7 this year.

It was proved in his absence at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court in September.

Magistrates ordered Omolabi to pay a fine of £660, a victim services charge of £66 and costs of £225.

Oliver O'Brien, 21, of Wivenhoe Road, Alresford, was charged with entering a relevant place in England without wearing a face covering in London on April 27 this year.

It was proved in his absence at Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court in September. Magistrates ordered O'Brien to pay a fine of £660, a victim services charge of £66 and costs of £225.