Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal House who are looking for a forever home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex Mid & North branch or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help it carry on its rescue work at the same websites.

Joey

Joey (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender – Male

Age – 11 years old

Breed – Yorkshire Terrier

Colour – Brown

Joey is a very easy and loving dog who loves his walks and soft toys.

He does like to be with people so ideally we would like someone who can spend lots of time giving Joey the attention and time he deserves.

If you want to adopt Joey you can view his full profile here.

Oscar and Tommie

Oscar and Tommie (RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age – Six months old

Breed – Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour – Ginger and Light Ginger/White

Oscar and Tommie are most likely brother cats and are looking for a home together.

They have only recently come to the Danaher Animal Home from a multicat household so they are still a little nervous.

As such it would be recommended that they should only go to a house with quieter older children living there.

If you want to adopt Oscar and Tommie you can view their full profile here.

Flo and Storm

Flo and Storm (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender – Male and Female

Age – Three years (approx.)

Breed – Dutch and Netherland dwarf

Colour – Black and Grey

Flo and Storm are two rabbits who are looking for a home together.

They can live with children who the age of 12 and over, and it is possible for them to live with the same species.

If you want to adopt Flo and Storm you can view their full profile here.