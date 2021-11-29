Essex has been revealed to be the most dangerous area in the East of England for traffic collisions according to CollisionMap UK.

Comparison from figures between 2019 and 2020 showed that the East of England had gone down by 27.8% in terms of number of collisions.

However, Essex still led the way compared to its neighbouring counties, with 2064 in total.

It also had the highest number of total casualties with 2733, and the highest number of KSI (Killed or Seriously Injured) collisions at 514.

In terms of the nationwide picture London led the way for total collisions and number of total casualties, whilst the South-East of England had the highest number of KSI collisions.

Essex was the worst area in the East of England for traffic collisions (PA)

Why was the Collisoon map created?





The map has been created by Buchanan Computing, a company that specialises in web mapping and software for traffic engineering and highway management.

Alex Smith, Managing Director of Buchanan Computing explained why the company created the map saying that maintaining road safety is an "important issue".

He added: "There are severe financial pressures on local government, meaning authorities can't always devote the necessary funding to road safety. By allowing the public free access to CollisionMap, we feel we are playing a part by providing the information they need that allows them to engage with local authorities on road safety matters."

"What is unique to CollisionMap is that we've incorporated the facility for the public to see how they compare adjusted for population levels as well as the road length in their area.

"So, everyone can see if they are in a postcode that has good road safety and also check how their local authority stands compared to others.