Following cases of the new Omicron variant being found in the UK, the booster jab campaign is being stepped up.

Although it is not known how effective current vaccines will be against the new variant, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in his press conference on Saturday November 27 that they would at least offer some measure of protection.

Those who are eligible for a booster vaccine are those aged 40 and over, and the first two doses for those who haven't had them are still available.

There are a number of walk-in vaccination centres across Essex, where you could either get the first and second dose or the booster jab.

Masks will be required to be worn in shops and on public transport from Tuesday November 30 (PA)

Where to find Covid walk-in vaccination centres in Essex

Puzey Practice

Where: Southwell House, Back Lane, Rochford, SS4 1AY

Opening times: Monday November 29 and Tuesday November 30 (9am to 3pm)

What vaccines: 1st dose, 2nd dose (Pfizer), no booster jab.

AMP Pharmacy

Where: 39 Eastwood Road, Rayleigh, SS6 7JE

Opening times: Monday November 29 (8am to 6pm)

What vaccines:1st dose, 2nd dose (Pfizer), booster jab

Towngate Theatre

Where: St. Martins Square, Basildon, SS14 1DL

Opening times: Monday November 29 to Thursday December 2 (8.30am to 5pm)

What vaccines: 1st dose, 2nd dose (Pfizer), booster jab, 3rd dose for people with weakened immune system

Chadwell Medical Centre

Where: Chadwell Medical Centre, 1 Brentwood Road, Chadwell St Mary, Grays, RM16 4JD

Opening times: Wednesday December 1 and Friday December 3 (12pm to 6pm)

What vaccines: 1st dose, 2nd dose (Pfizer), booster jab

Stifford Clays Vaccination Hub

Where: Health Centre, Crammavill Street, Stifford Clays, RM16 2AP

Opening times: Tuesday November 30 (9am to 6pm), Thursday November 2 (9am to 6pm) and Saturday December 4 (8am to 1pm)

What vaccines: 1st dose, 2nd dose (Pfizer), booster jab

Melbourne Pharmacy

Where: 18 Melbourne Parade, Melbourne Ave, Chelmsford, CM1 2DW

Opening times: Monday November 29 to Friday December 3 (10am to 5pm)

What vaccines: 1st dose, 2nd dose (Pfizer + Moderna) booster jab

Purfleet Care Centre

Where: Tank Hill Road, Purfleet, RM19 1SX

Opening times: Monday November 29 (9am to 4.30pm)

What vaccines: 1st dose, 2nd dose (Pfizer), no booster jab

The booster jab campaign is being stepped up (PA)

Culver Square Shopping Centre (Pop Up)

Where: Old Clarke's Shoe Shop, Culver Square Shopping Centre, Culver Square, Colchester, CO1 1JQ

Opening times: Saturday December 4 and Sunday December 5 (10am to 4pm)

What vaccines: 1st dose, 2nd dose (Pfizer + Moderna) booster dose, 3rd dose for people with a weakened immune system

One Colchester Community Hub (Pop Up)

Where: 4-6 Long Wyre Street, Colchester, CO1 1LH

Opening times: Monday November 29 (10.30am to 2.30pm)

What vaccines: 1st dose, 2nd dose (Pfizer) booster dose, 3rd dose for people with a weakened immune system

Tesco Hythe (Vaccinatio Bus)

Where: Tesco, Greenstead Road, Colchester, CO1 2TE

Opening times: Tuesday November 30 and Friday December 3 (10m to 4pm)

What vaccines: 1st dose, 2nd dose (Moderna) booster dose, 3rd dose for people with a weakened immune system

Marks Tey Pharmacy

Where: Marks Tey Pharmacy, 89 London Road, Marks Tey, CO6 1EB

Opening times: Wednesday December 1 and Thursday December 2 (8.30am to 5pm)

What vaccines: 1st dose, 2nd dose (Moderna) booster dose

Co-op Lawford (Vaccination Bus)

Where: Riverside Avenue East, Lawford, Manningtree, CO11 1US

Opening times: Monday November 29 (10am to 4pm)

What vaccines: 1st dose, 2nd dose (Moderna) booster dose, 3rd dose for people with a weakened immune system

Pier Avenue Pharmacy (Vaccination Bus)

Where: Pier Avenue Pharmacy, 78-80 Pier Avenue, Clacton, CO15 1NH

Opening times: Wednesday December 1 and Thursday December 2 (10am to 4pm)

What vaccines: 1st dose, 2nd dose (Moderna) booster dose

Christchurch Clinics

Where: 132 High Street, Braintree, CM7 1LB

Opening times: Monday November 29, Tuesday November 30, Thursday December 2, Friday Decemnber 3, Saturday December 4 (3pm to 6pm)

What vaccines: 1st dose, 2nd dose (Pfizer) booster dose

Columbine Centre (Vaccination Bus)

Where: Prince's Esplanade, Walton-on-the-Naze, Colchester, CO14 8PZ

Opening times: Friday December 3 (10am to 4pm)

What vaccines: 1st dose, 2nd dose (Moderna) booster dose, 3rd dose for people with a weakened immune system

Harlow Leisurezone

Where: Second Avenue, Harlow, CM20 3DT

Opening times: Monday November 29 to Sunday December 5 (9am to 2.30pm)

What vaccines: 1st dose, 2nd dose (Pfizer) booster dose