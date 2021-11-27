FIREFIGHTERS were called to a fatal house fire in Thaxted this morning where a woman sadly died at the scene.

On arrival, crews reported there was a fire on the ground floor of a terraced house in Weaverhead Close which had spread to the first floor.

Assistance was requested from three crews from Witham, Stansted and Harlow fire stations as well as an Aerial Ladder Platform from Chelmsford Fire Station.

After evacuating neighbours from either side of the property firefighters worked to stop the fire from spreading to neighbouring properties.

Firefighters used Positive Pressure Ventilation in the neighbouring properties’ lofts to prevent smoke damage while crews worked to prevent the fire from spreading.

The Aerial Ladder Platform was used by firefighters to tackle the fire from above.

Firefighters extinguished the fire by 11.15am.

An investigation is being carried out to determine the cause of the fire.

A man in his 60s inside the house managed to escape and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Sadly, an elderly woman died at the scene.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We are carrying out a joint investigation with the fire service into the cause of the fire."

Three Essex Fire and Rescue Service crews will remain at the scene throughout the day to monitor hotspots.