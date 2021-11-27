Essex County Council have confirmed a single case of the new Covid variant, Omicron, has been detected in Brentwood - not Chelmsford.

County council bosses have confirmed the news of a case of the new variant in Essex.

However, the authority clarifies the case concerned is located in Brentwood, Essex, not Chelmsford as referred to in the Government’s release this afternoon.

The UK Government's Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed the case is in Brentwood rather than Chelmsford.

A spokesperson for Essex County Council said: “We can confirm that a single case involving the new Covid-19 Variant of Concern (B 1.1.529), Omicron, has been identified in Brentwood.

"This is linked to a single case from Nottingham involving international travel to South Africa.

“We are working with regional and local public health officers who are assessing the situation. All close contacts of these individuals will be followed up and requested to isolate and get tested.

“The individuals who have so far tested positive, as well as all members of their households, are being re-tested and have been told to self-isolate while contact tracing is underway.

“While this work takes place, it is important that everyone takes sensible precautions – get a PCR test if you have symptoms, isolate when asked, wear a face covering in crowded and enclosed spaces, ventilate rooms, get your vaccine and boosters as soon as you can."