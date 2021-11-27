TWO cases of the new Covid variant, Omicron, feared to have a higher reinfection rate have been detected in the UK - with one in Essex.

The individuals and all members of their households have been ordered to self-isolate after one case was detected in Chelmsford, Essex, and the other in Nottingham.

Both cases are believed to be connected and there is a link to southern Africa.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said targeted testing is now being carried out, as travel restrictions were set to be introduced for Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to set out further measures during a Downing Street press conference later today (November 27).

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: "Thanks to our world class genomic sequencing we have been made aware of two UK cases of the Omicron variant.

"We have moved rapidly and the individuals are self-isolating while contact tracing is ongoing.

"We will do all we can to protect the UK public against this emerging threat and that is why we are surging testing capacity to the impacted communities and introducing travel restrictions on a further four countries: Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola.

"We will not hesitate to take further action if required.

"This is a stark reminder that we are not yet out of this pandemic.

"Getting the vaccine has never been more important - please come forward for your first jab if you haven't already and if eligible, book your booster as soon as possible."