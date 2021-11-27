A MAN has been charged after drugs were found during a search warrant at an address in Witham.

Matt Mar, 22, of Goda Close, Witham was charged with acquiring, using, or possessing criminal property and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

It comes after drugs were found during a search warrant at an address off Allectus Way yesterday (Friday, November 26).

Police officers from the North Disruptor Team executed a warrant in the town under section 8 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

Officers seized bags of cannabis with an estimated street value of several thousand pounds at the scene.

Drugs, cash and scales were taken from the address

They also took some scales and small drugs bags, several hundred pounds in cash and three phones.

After the search yesterday, a spokesperson for Essex Police said: "Essex Police have three Disruptor Teams covering the county which focus on identifying, investigating and tackling crimes & anti-social behaviour which impact local communities and protecting vulnerable people.

"Officers work with other local and specialist teams to bring to justice offenders intent on harming our communities.

"However officers can’t continue this good work without information and we rely on you, the public, to help us so we can continue to help people, keep you safe and target criminality.

"So, if you have information about any drug-related crime, we want to know what you know. Tell us via our website at www.essex.police.uk or ring us on 101.

"Always ring 999 in an emergency."

Mar is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday, November 27).