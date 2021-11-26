FORECASTERS at the Essex Weather Centre have warned of snow in the early hours of Saturday.

Posting an update on Twitter on Friday night, Essex Weather Centre said: "Rain, sleet and snow pushing southwards through the region during the early hours of Saturday.

"Wet snow likely to fall in many areas, but any accumulations restricted to higher ground. Bitterly cold with significant wind-chill and weekend highs of 4C."

It comes as parts of the country are hit by Storm Arwen.

A man died and travel plans have been severely disrupted as Storm Arwen battered the UK.

Motorists were warned not to travel “under any circumstances” along parts of east Scotland and north-east England while some train services was scrapped altogether as high winds, heavy rain and snowfall arrived from Friday afternoon.

In Northern Ireland, a man was killed when his car was struck by a falling tree in Antrim.

Friday night’s rugby union Premiership game between Newcastle Falcons and Worcester Warriors was postponed until Saturday evening due to safety concerns.

Addressing the position in Essex, Essex Weather Centre said: "Storm Arwen will bring a danger to life to parts of Scotland and NE England on Saturday with gusts potentially over 100mph. Locally, Saturday evening will see gusts of 40-45mph across Essex as the storm clears."