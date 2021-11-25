A BUSY road was reportedly blocked following a rush-hour accident resulting in heavy congestion.
Drivers on the A120's westbound carriageway are still experiencing delays due to traffic being backed up to Elmstead Market.
It comes after an accident, which occurred just before the A12 at the Ardleigh interchange, partially blocked the road.
Essex Travel News, however, has now said the area has been cleared but delays remain.
UPDATE - A120 westbound – earlier accident has been cleared from the carriageway just before the A12 at the Ardleigh Interchange – traffic remains slow back to Elmstead. pic.twitter.com/VpluyWyeQG— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) November 25, 2021
