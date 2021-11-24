Madness frontman Suggs will be coming to Chelmsford next year as part of his A Life In The Realm Of Madness tour.

He will be appearimg at the Civic Hall in Chelmsford on Friday February 4, 2022.

This follows his previous tour - called My Life Story - in which he spoke about some of his experiences during his lifetime.

Once again, he will be joined by his trusty pianist, Deano, as Suggs tells a bit more of his story in words and music, with the help of some Madness classics and his own tracks.

The 24-date tour starts in Hereford on January 20, and visits towns and cities including Edinburgh, Warrington, Yeovil and Margate, ending in Worthing on February 25.

Suggs will be taking his one man show on tour next year (PA)

Suggs – real name Graham McPherson, said about going back on tour: “If the first show was about how on earth I got to where I am, then this one is about what happened when I got there.

“The stories include suffering vertigo on the roof of Buckingham Palace, nearly blowing the closing ceremony of the Olympics, and the embarrassing stuff that happened at Glastonbury.

“I’ve always been waiting for a tap on the shoulder and to be asked ‘What are you doing here, sunshine?’. It’s surreal really, to look back at 12-year-old me compared to everything that’s happened since. Madness, you might say!”

How to get tickets for Suggs' A Life In The Realm Of Madness tour?





Tickets are available to purchase from the ents24 website here.

Where will Suggs' A Life In The Realm Of Madness tour be playing?





Thursday January 20 - Hereford, The Courtyard

Friday January 21 - Exeter, Corn Exchange

Saturday January 22 - Bristol, Redgrave Theatre

Sunday January 23 - Aldershot, Princes Hall

Tuesday January 25 - Lincoln, New Theatre Royal

Wednesday January 26 Doncaster, Cast

Thursday January 27 - Hexham, Queen’s Hall Art Centre

Friday January 28 - Edinburgh, The Queen’s Hall

Saturday January 29 - Aberdeen, Music Hall

Sunday January 30 - Dundee, Rep Theatre

Wednesday February 2 - Lytham, Lowther Pavilion

Thursday February 3 - Warrington, Parr Hall

Friday February 4 - Chelmsford, Civic Centre

Saturday February 5 - Milton Keynes, The Stables

Tuesday February 15 - Loughborough, Town Hall

Wednesday February 16 - Leamington Spa, Royal Spa Centre

Thursday February 17 - Yeovil, Westlands

Friday February 18 - Lichfield, Garrick

Saturday February 19 - Newbury, Corn Exchange

Sunday February 20 - Chesterfield, Winding Wheel Theatre

Tuesday February 22 - Maidstone, Hazlitt Theatre

Wednesday February 23 - Margate, Theatre Royal

Thursday February 24 - Harlow, Playhouse

Friday February 25 - Worthing, Pavilion Theatre