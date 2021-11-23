A CASUALTY had to be taken to hospital after a car overturned on a busy road resulting in drivers enduring long delays.
The East of England Ambulance Service was called to the Eastbound carriageway of the A120 shortly before 1pm on Tuesday near Elmstead Market.
Upon arrival it was established one person was in need of treatment after a car had crashed and overturned just after Junction 29 on the A12.
They were subsequently taken to Colchester Hospital for treatment.
As a result of the incident the road became blocked and drivers experienced lengthy traffic delays.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment