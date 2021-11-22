A MANHUNT has been launched for a wanted resident.

Essex Police are searching for Leslie Smith, 26, of Colchester.

Officers want to speak to him in connection with a breach of a court order.

Anyone with information can submit a report online by visiting essex.police.uk and quoting crime reference 42/239119/21.

The force can also be contacted on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.