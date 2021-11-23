A PREP school and nursery in Essex has been named the best primary in the UK.
Heathcote Preparatory School and Nursery, in Danbury, won Junior School of the Year at the 2021 Independent Schools Association Awards.
The school was founded in 1935 and is based at Eves Corner in Danbury.
Judges highlighted Heathcote’s response to the pandemic, exemplary teamwork, family support, technology provision and staff upskilling, while continuing to meet the needs of pupils.
Headteacher Samantha Scott said: “It is a great honour to be named as the best independent primary school in the country, which is the result of the hard work and dedication of everyone at Heathcote.
"We are proud to have built a warm and friendly environment that allows our children to flourish – and delighted to see our reputation for excellence recognised at the highest level.”
