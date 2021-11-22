AN award-winning soul-pop band who have sold more than 60 million records across the world are set to perform in Colchester.

Simply Red, fronted by the ever-recognisable Mick Hucknall, will play an open-air show in Castle Park next summer as part of their UK tour.

During the gig the legendary musical outfit will play “all the hits”, including the likes of Holding Back The Years and If You Don’t Know Me By Now.

Tracks from the two-time Brit Award-winning band’s classic album Stars, which was the best-selling LP for two years running in the UK and Europe, will also get an airing.

Sue Lissimore, Colchester councillor responsible for resources, said: “It is thrilling news Simply Red will be performing in Colchester’s Castle Park.

“Audiences from across the region love to come to this spectacular open-air venue, where each year they can enjoy live music from some of the world’s top performers.

“I’m sure Mick Hucknall and his band will draw huge crowds once again and bring a welcome economic boost to our town and its retail and hospitality businesses.”

Since forming in 1985, Simply Red have achieved five number one albums, secured two US Billboard chart-toppers, and garnered billions of views on Youtube.

But regardless of what the Manchester group’s setlist is comprised of, many fans will simply attend the show to revel in the remarkable voice of their iconic frontman.

Over the years Hucknall has established himself as one of the great vocalists of contemporary music, with his raw honey and whiskey tone and a sinuous flow.

Picture: PA

Speaking about his unmistakable vocal sound Mick said: “I always want to push my voice a little harder, challenge it a little bit, give myself something to really sing to.

“It’s deepened a little bit, but I’ve kept the high end, so I can still hit those notes. Singing is pure pleasure to me.”

Colchester Castle Park’s latest big-name acquisition comes after Olly Murs wowed thousands of pop diehards earlier this year.

Prior to the former X-Factor contestant's performance the outdoor venue played host to the likes of KT Tunstall, Steps, Blue, Simple Minds, and The Pretenders.

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, CEO of Grandslam Live Ltd, added: “We are delighted to be returning to work with the team at Castle Park again next year.

“We love the venue and it’s so good to be able to plan live outdoor music shows again.

“Fans of Simply Red are in for an absolute treat and it is great Colchester is part of the tour and we hope to see as many of you as possible.”

Simply Red will perform in Castle Park on August 6 next year.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 26th November 2021 from www.colchester-events.co.uk/event/simplyred/

Colchester Events’ pre-sale tickets go on sale on Thursday 25 November from 10am.

To access simply sign up to Colchester Events’ E-Newsletter by 10am on Wednesday 24 November at: www.colchester-events.co.uk