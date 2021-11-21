A chain of restaurants has signed up a number of its Essex sites to a surplus food app.

Too Good To Go fights food waste by allowing people to buy left over items from restaurants, cafes and supermarkets.

Toby Carvery has signed its 12 Essex restaurants up to the scheme.

Consumers can download the free Too Good To Go app and search for their nearby Toby Carvery with unsold roasts.

They then purchase a ‘Magic Bag’ and collect it at an allotted time.

The Toby Carvery Magic Bags contain a variety of surplus food from the carvery menu.

Roast Carvery Magic Bags are available to rescue on the app for £3.29 and contain food worth at least £8, while Vegetarian Carvery Magic Bags are available for £2.29 and contain food worth at least £6.

The Essex locations are:

Toby Carvery - Braintree

Toby Carvery - Artichoke, Brentwood

Toby Carvery - Chelmer Tavern, Chelmsford

Toby Carvery - White Hart, Colchester

Toby Carvery - Clacton on Sea

Toby Carvery - Halfway House (Thorpe Bay)

Toby Carvery - Harlow

Toby Carvery - Romford

Toby Carvery - Woodford Green

Toby Carvery - Moby Dick (Chadwell Heath)

Toby Carvery - Southend (A127)

Toby Carvery - Runwell

Martin Gosling, Operations Director for Toby Carvery, said: “We are very excited to partner with Too Good To Go following a hugely successful trial and we can’t wait to see the positive impact that Toby Carvery will have in reducing food waste.”

Paschalis Loucaides, UK Managing Director at Too Good To Go said: “I’m thrilled to be extending our partnership with Toby Carvery.

"We’ve had a really successful trial period and I know our app users across the country have been itching to get their hands on a delicious Toby roast while helping to reduce food waste and its impact on the planet.

"Our partnership shows that you can still enjoy your favourite comfort food, help the planet and get a great deal - it’s a win- win- win.”