RESIDENTS living in Essex who are expecting to receive a special parcel or an important letter today might be left disappointed.

Royal Mail has this morning identified four areas in the county that might experience postage delays, or in some cases complete cancellations.

A spokesman for Royal Mail said the confirmed cities and towns - the full list of which can be viewed below – may be impacted due to coronavirus or resourcing issues.

He said: "Deliveries are operating as normal across most of the country today and we aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week.

"In a small number of offices this may not be possible due to issues such as Covid-related self-isolation, high levels of sick absence, resourcing, or other local factors.

"In those cases we will rotate deliveries to minimise the delay to individual customers.

"We also provide targeted support to those offices to address their challenges and restore our service to the high standard our customers would normally receive.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding. We will regularly update customers on the offices most impacted."

The Essex places that might experience Royal Mail delivery issues:

Chelmsford (CM1 to CM3)

Rayleigh (SS6)

South Ockendon (RM15)

Upminster (RM14)

To find out more visit HERE.