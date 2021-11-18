The Good Beer Guide 2022 has been released and seven Chelmsford pubs, bars, and breweries have made the cut.
Venues such as the Orange Tree, the Queen's Head and the Railway Tavern were included.
The guide connects people with the pubs worth visiting and what drinks to try.
It features beer serving establishments selected by members of CAMRA - Campaign for Real Ale.
The places that made the list are probably worth keeping note of for your next pub trip.
The Good Beer Guide 2022 is here!— CAMRA (@CAMRA_Official) November 12, 2021
This year's Guide is sponsored by @caskmarque and @StayInAPubUK. We'd love to see you enjoying your copies, so share your pictures below 👇
Get yours here: https://t.co/fm7h1MQV8l
You can purchase the full Good Beer Guide 2022 at the CAMRA website.
What Chelmsford pubs made it on the Good Beer Guide 2022?
Ale House
Location: 24-26 Viaduct Road, CM1 1TS
This bar can be found under the arches of the railway station and has one of the widest ranges of continuously changing beers in Essex, always including dark and stronger beers, plus eight craft keg beers and 12 real ciders.
Endeavour
Location: 351 Springfield Road, CM2 6AW
This is a busy pub comprising of three rooms, with four regular ales on tap, plus one changing guest beer.
Hop Beer Shop
Location: 173 Moulsham Street, CM2 0LD
Essex's first micropub is represented on the list, which contains four beers served by gravity and drinks from local breweries always on offer.
Oddfellows Arms Smokehouse
Location: 195 Springfield Road, CM2 6JP
This pub has a modern wood interior which hosts an extensive menu of home-made food, plus it hosts a beer festival every year.
Orange Tree
Location: 6 Lower Anchor Street, CM2 0AS
A great range of real ales is on tap, always including something dark, plus craft keg beers.
Queen's Head
Location: 30 Lower Anchor Street, CM2 0AS
Crouch Vale Brewery’s first pub in the city, selling three of its beers permanently, with four guests which may include a Crouch Vale seasonal and always include a dark beer.
Railway Tavern
Location: 63 Duke Street, CM1 1LW
Unsurprisingly a railway theme is present in this pub with banks of handpumps at opposite ends of the central bar counter.
