WINTER is set to arrive in Essex next week as forecasters warn about the increasing prospect of snow hitting.

Temperatures will continue to fall over the coming days and will struggle to get into double figures from Sunday.

The Met Office says a northly wind will bring temperatures down across the country next week and is warning that almost anywhere could see some white-stuff fall in the coming weeks.

In its long-term forecast covering November 22 to December 1, it says: “High pressure will often lie close to western or southwestern parts of the UK during this period.

“This will tend to bring to a colder than average north or northwesterly airflow for a time.

Read more:

"The most unsettled conditions will likely be across northern areas. Here, showers or longer spells of rain are likely with snow likely across higher ground and possibly falling to low levels at times.

“Further south, it is likely to remain somewhat drier with fewer showers, but there is even a slight chance of some wintry weather here.

“At points when winds ease any clearer and calmer conditions that prevail will lead to some cold nights with frost and fog.”

First signs of winter appearing on the weather models this evening. From next weekend, a cold northerly flow expected with temperatures falling well below average. pic.twitter.com/ucNJ0aG20g — Essex Weather Centre 🌤 (@EssexWeather) November 14, 2021

Earlier this week, the Essex Weather Centre warned a change in temperature was approaching this coming weekend.

It tweeted: “First signs of winter appearing on the weather models this evening.

“From next weekend, a cold northerly flow expected with temperatures falling well below average.”

When could snow arrive in Essex?

The BBC’s forecast shows there is a chance of snow showers falling across almost anywhere in Essex towards the end of next week.

Temperatures are unlikely to get much above 4/5c by Thursday, increasing the chances of snow.

Long-term weather maps produced by WXCharts also suggests snow could fall in Essex next Thursday.

The charts hint heavier periods of snowfall could also hit Essex at the very end of the month.