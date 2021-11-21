If you are after an afternoon tea with a bit of a festive twist then look no further than this list.

Introduced in Britain in the early 1840s, afternoon tea started off as a mini-meal used to curb people’s hunger before their evening meal at 8pm.

The delicious affair usually comprises delicate finger sized sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and jam, sweet pastries and cakes.

Afternoon tea can be enjoyed almost anywhere including at home or in the park. However, the most splendid way to enjoy this British tradition is while being waited on in a hotel or classy establishment.

No matter your budget or taste, there is guaranteed to be an afternoon tea venue on this list to suit your preferences.

So if you fancy an afternoon tea with a Christmas theme there are plenty of places in Essex offering it up.

Here our some of our picks.

Tea at The George, Colchester

This new tearoom has been a hit with customers and the team are offering a festive menu.

It also has gluten free, veggie and vegan options.

Costing £30 each menu includes desserts titles The Bauble, The Snowman, The Pudding and The Christmas Candle with classic festive flavours such as clementine, cinnamon and gingerbread.

There are also cranberry and plain scones and sandwiches include turkey, salmon and egg with stuffing, vegan cheddar and hummus options for non-meat eaters.

Wivenhoe House, Colchester

The hotel will be serving a festive afternoon tea until January 5. It is £25 per person and £12.50 for children.

The menu includes turkey, ham, salmon and egg sandwich options.

This is followed by scones and a host of desserts.

Sweet treats include Christmas cake, cranberry swirl cheesecake and a white chocolate macaron.

Roslin Beach Hotel, Southend

The venue, which is popular with TV star Denise van Outen, is offering a festive themed afternoon tea menu from £28.

There are also vegetarian, vegan and dairy, gluten and nut free options.

Sandwiches include roast turkey, roast ham, smoked salmon and cucumber and cream cheese. For non meat-eaters there are vegan cheese, hummus and cucumber sandwich options.

After scones desserts include panna cotta, a snowman mince pie, Chocolate orange yule log and Christjmas cake.

Prested Hall

Prested Hall will be offering a festive menu on selected dates in December between 12pm and 4pm.

The sandwich selection includes cheddar and chutney, smoked salmon, turkey and ham.

Scones will have cranberry, orange and mixed fruit and be served with clotted cream and preserves.

Homemade cakes served will include Baileys panna cotta, a mini mince pie, chocolate and rum cake and a fruit cake.

Mrs Salisbury Tearoom, Maldon

The Maldon tearoom is serving up a festive afternoon tea.

Guests will be treated to finger sandwiches including roast turkey and stuffing.

There will be fruit scones with Tiptree morello cherry preserve and clotted cream followed by a host of festive sweet treats.

It will be served with a glass of Prosecco, mulled wine or non-alcoholic Christmas punch.

The afternoon tea will cost £28.95 per person.