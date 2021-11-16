A POTENTIALLY game-changing piece of amphibious equipment which could help to reduce the risk of flooding in problematic areas is being trialled in Essex.

Truxor, the Environment Agency’s new flood-tackling vehicle, cuts down vegetation in water channels enabling flood water to drain from settlements quicker.

It is designed to work both on the channel bed or whilst afloat and where the state-of-the-art machine operates is prioritised based on flood risk in a particular area.

The Environment Agency, which works all year round to help minimise flood risk, has recently been testing Truxor at river sections in Kelvedon and Heybridge.

David Simpson, flood-risk supervisor in the Chelmer and the Blackwater rivers, believes the equipment is already proving its worth.

He said: “Truxor has proved to be a very beneficial piece of equipment. It is making a real difference in helping to reduce the flood risk to communities across the area.

"Climate change is happening now. We’re seeing more extreme weather, with an increase in flooding, coastal erosion and landslips.

“That's why we advise people should check their flood risk.”

To sign up for free flood warnings visit gov.uk/check-flood-risk or call Floodline on 0345 988 1188.