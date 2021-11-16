The line-up for this year's I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has been revealed - and some stars with Essex links are heading to Wales.

ITV has confirmed the ten famous faces braving the cold and rain ahead of the show’s return to Gwrych Castle near Abergele in North Wales.

The flagship series is returning to Wales for a second year due to ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions, preventing filming at its usual location of the Australian jungle.

Viewers can now vote for who they want to compete in the first trial using the programme’s app, with the vote closing at 8pm on Tuesday.

Among the stars heading to the castle are former Saturday's singer Frankie Bridge and presenter Richard Madeley.

Madeley, 65, who was born and went to school in Essex, is best-known for hosting This Morning alongside wife Judy Finnigan.

He said he had finally accepted ITV’s offer to appear on the show after many years of saying no.

He added: “Up until now, I’ve always been perfectly happy watching as a viewer but, recently, I realised I’m A Celebrity is no longer just a TV programme.

“It’s become part of the fabric of British life and part of the countdown to Christmas.

“It suddenly hit me that everyone talks about it the next day and I suddenly wondered what it would be like to be there rather than watching. I realised the time had come to experience it.”

This year's I'm a Celebrity cast. Picture: Joel Anderson/ITV

He added: “My children think it is hilarious I am taking part.”

Bridge, from Essex, is taking part after her husband, former footballer Wayne, competed in Australia in 2016.

The mother-of-two said: “Ever since Wayne took part, he has been desperate for me to do it, too, and he can’t wait to watch me squirm and scream.”

This year’s cohort of stars includes Olympic gold medallist diver Matty Lee, Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy, chart-topping music producer Naughty Boy and Paralympic gold medal athlete, Kadeena Cox.

Former Premier League footballer David Ginola, presenter Louise Minchin, Dame Arlene Phillips and Emmerdale actor Danny Miller complete the line-up.

The last series of the programme was won by podcast host Giovanna Fletcher, while Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will return this year as co-hosts.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! starts on Sunday November 21 at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.